Woods, Joseph D. CROPSEYVILLE Joseph D. Woods, 56 of Cropseyville, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Joseph was born on October 11, 1963, in Albany, the son of the late James L. and Marilyn Ann (Makkoo) Woods. He was a truck driver his whole life working for various companies, most recently driving for Valente Sand and Gravel. Survivors include his fiancee Tracey Dearstyne; a sister Cynthia Woods; and a stepson Justin Myers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to a charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.