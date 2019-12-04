Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Duclos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Duclos, Joseph AMSTERDAM Joseph John Duclos, 63, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Alpine Nursing Home in Little Falls, N.Y. He was born on May 20, 1956, in Cohoes to Joseph John Duclos Sr. and Grace Elizabeth Hofmann Duclos. Joseph graduated from Colonie High School. He worked for Adirondack Beverage. Joseph married Yvonne Blais in November, 1981, in Cohoes. They were happily married for 38 years. Joseph enjoyed watching movies, collecting comics and was big into staying up to date with electronics. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Grace Duclos; stepmother, Elizabeth Duclos; and his sisters, Diane Duclos, Joanne Chicoine and Dawn Gailbrath. Joseph is survived by his spouse Yvonne; his sons, Jean Paul (Renee Unser) Duclos, and Quentin (Ashlee) Duclos; his daughter Vanessa (Matheau) Wilson; his grandchildren, Makenzie, Ryeli and Raighen Wilson and Reed and Miles Duclos; his sister Karen (William) Carter; and his nieces, nephews and other relatives. As per Joseph's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY, 10006. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit







