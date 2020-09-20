Davis, Joseph E. CASTLETON Joseph E. Davis, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. He was born in Albany and has resided in Castleton for the past 51 years. Joseph enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family. He was a hardworking man, who was skilled in working with his hands, especially while employed by the Northeast Carpenters. Joe is now reunited in heaven with his wife, whom he lost just 17 days ago, Nancy B. Walczak Davis. He was the father of Lori A. Davis and Michael J. Davis (Wendy); and grandfather of Angelina N. Davis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will take place in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, Saturday, September 26, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Masks are required, and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com