Hallenbeck, Joseph E. SCHODACK Joseph Edward Hallenbeck, 81 of Schodack, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late William and Mildred Hallenbeck. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force as a radio radar technician from 1958 through 1962. He was an electrician with IBEW local 236 in Albany for several years. Joe also owned and operated Joe's Shoe Repair in Rensselaer and then Beck's Auto in Nassau. Joe was a member of the Troy Elks Lodge #141. A man of tremendous faith, he attended Mass at St. Vincent DePaul Church and attended Faith & Love Fellowship and House of Praise Church. Joe loved life and cherished his devoted family. He will be dearly missed. He was the father of Kimberly A. Hallenbeck, Christina M. (Jeff) Rowinski, Nicole (Benito) Torres, Jade Ashford, Katelyn K. Carmin, Ellissa G. Carmin and the late Richard E. Hallenbeck. He was the brother of Mary Ellen Giguere (Jerry Grimaldi) and the late William E. Hallenbeck, Thomas H. Hallenbeck and Richard E. Messina. Joe was the devoted grandfather of his ten beautiful grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. He was the uncle of the late Brianna E. Hallenbeck and survived by many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service in celebration of Joe's life will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. In recognition of Joe's care, memorial contributions may be made to Stratton V.A. Hospital, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2019