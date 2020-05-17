Henstenberg, Joseph E. GANSEVOORT Joe, age 81, passed into rest with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on March 13, 1939, the son of the late Peter and Anna Osbonlighter Henstenberg. Joe served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Saratoga BOCES in 2000. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas McElroy; and his sister Emiline Capone. Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Della Timmers Henstenberg; his sons, Peter (Lynn) Henstenberg, and Eric Henstenberg; his sisters, stepmother, extended family members and friends. During his illness Joe received many calls, cards, gifts and visits. Thank you for all your kindness. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements by Wilton Funeral Home. To send condolence or light a candle, visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.