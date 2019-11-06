Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Raucci. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Send Flowers Obituary

Raucci, Joseph E. COLONIE Joseph E. Raucci, 73, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 3, 2019, with his family in attendance. Joe was a lifelong resident of Schenectady and graduated from Linton High School in 1965. He entered the Army shortly afterward and was stationed in Germany. Joe was a self-employed contractor and was well known in the Community. Joe looked forward to his daily rounds of meeting with family and friends for conversation and coffee. Joe's greatest love was his family and he was always available to do whatever was needed. He was a hardworking, Italian family man until the day that God contracted him for his own building project in Heaven. Joe was predeceased by his brother Michael Raucci; his brother Basil (Bill) Raucci; his mother Amelia Raucci and his father Joseph Raucci. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Raucci; his children, John Raucci, Denise Raucci-Ritz, Joseph Raucci (Jennifer), Tanya Raucci, all of Schenectady and Derek Raucci (April) of Charleston, S.C. He also has eight grandchildren and several brothers and sisters. A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, to have donations made to a in honor of Joseph E. Raucci. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit











