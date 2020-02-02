Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Seger. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave. Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Seger, Joseph E. ALBANY Joseph Edward Seger, 85 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Grand in Guilderland. Joe was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and the Albany Business College. During college, he joined the Army National Guard, serving in the infantry division for 11 years. After college, he was employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. as a draftsman, and later by National Grid as a power dispatcher at the New York Power Pool, from which he retired in 1989. Joe was most proud of his accomplishments in the field of construction, having remodeled and built many homes over a period of 61 years. He will be best remembered as having converted the former Parish house of Our Lady Help of Christians into a rooming house which was devoted to the rehabilitation of young men in the process of restarting their lives and returning to a useful life in their community. He acted as manager and mentor, always ready to help, whether it be through temporary employment or the gift of a few dollars to help them during this transition. He was not only very knowledgeable in the field of construction, but a very generous individual. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Edward B. Seger and Mary Fallon Seger; his brother Edward; and his beloved aunt Catherine Fallon. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Lou, and his daughter Michelle; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Tuesday at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection, Channel 10 News, 341 Northern Blvd, Albany, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit











