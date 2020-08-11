Tierney, Joseph E. DELMAR Joseph E. Tierney, age 84, died peacefully on August 9, 2020, due to complications from a stroke with his best friend and loving wife of 40 years, Mary, at his side. Joseph was born and raised in New York City, the son of the late Edward and Eileen Tierney. He went to sea for most of his life: the Coast Guard; running the family fishing boat out of Sheepshead Bay; an Able Bodied Seaman with marine transport traveling the world; many years as a tug boat captain out of New York with Moran and McAllister tugs working the East Coast; and finally tour boat captain for Circle Line in New York City. On September 11, 2001, he ferried thousands of stranded workers out of Manhattan to New Jersey as part of the mass evacuation. His travels in the maritime industry took him to Europe where he particularly enjoyed the Netherlands, Italy and Greece. However, he most loved his trips through the Mediterranean, Suez Canal, Red Sea and Arabian Sea. So often he spoke of all the ports he visited and how he made it a point to see as much of each country as he could for the time he was there. He was fascinated by all the cultures and how friendly the people were in country after country, including Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Djibouti. He spoke often of the beauty of the people of Ethiopia and how he particularly enjoyed traveling with his guide in Pakistan. While a consummate seaman (no beach vacations!), and a consummate New Yorker, Joseph's second love was farming. He had attended the only agricultural high school in New York City and later used his skills in managing his family farms in upstate New York. He loved machinery and could drive anything. Joe also loved animals, particularly horses and dogs. His first date with his wife Mary was at a horse show on Long Island. He loved his three Irish Wolfhounds and, in recent years, his Jack Russell Terriers. He was a loving and loyal husband who was always complimentary and supportive of his wife; they were each others' best friends. Joseph was a strong and unique personality with limitless energy. He was interested in everything, and he was a voracious reader, particularly of World War II history, baseball and politics. He was embraced by his inlaws and they by him . . . everyone having a "Joe story." Traveling around the world as well as living and working in New York, Joseph developed a respect for different cultures and people. In addition to his wife Mary, Joseph is survived by his brother Thomas; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Helen Nulty, Philip and Wendy Nulty and Patrick Nulty. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Shannon, Molly, Meghan, Erin, Thomas, and Edward; and several great-nieces and nephews. He is survived by his good friend Murray Barr. He also leaves behind his loyal and loving Jack Russell terrier, Casper. Life's work well done; life's race well run. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private Mass and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delmar-Bethlehem EMS or The Community Hospice. applebeefuneralhome.com