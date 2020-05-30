Brother Joseph Edward Zutelis
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zutelis, Brother Joseph Edward VALATIE In your charity, please pray for the repose of Brother Joseph Edward Zutelis who died at St. Joseph Center in Valatie on May 21, 2020, at the age of 98, in the 70th year of vowed life in the Congregation of Holy Cross. Joseph was born in the coal-mining region of middle Pennsylvania on January 6, 1922, to Casimir and Margaret Kisielius Zutelis, both Lithuanian immigrants. Before joining Holy Cross, Joseph had a successful job with the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C. Joseph spent much of his ministerial life as a teacher in schools in Connecticut, Indiana, New York City and Rome, Italy. A daily reader of the New York Times, Joseph was a strong believer in continuing education. After his undergraduate studies, he took courses at Oxford University, the Pontifical Gregorian University and academies of music in London and Rome. His expertise was in Poetry and English Literature, but his interests were world-wide. Because of the pandemic, St. Joseph Center is closed to outsiders and Brother Joseph's funeral will be private. However, at an appropriate time a memorial Mass will be celebrated for him. May he rest in peace!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved