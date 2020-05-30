Zutelis, Brother Joseph Edward VALATIE In your charity, please pray for the repose of Brother Joseph Edward Zutelis who died at St. Joseph Center in Valatie on May 21, 2020, at the age of 98, in the 70th year of vowed life in the Congregation of Holy Cross. Joseph was born in the coal-mining region of middle Pennsylvania on January 6, 1922, to Casimir and Margaret Kisielius Zutelis, both Lithuanian immigrants. Before joining Holy Cross, Joseph had a successful job with the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C. Joseph spent much of his ministerial life as a teacher in schools in Connecticut, Indiana, New York City and Rome, Italy. A daily reader of the New York Times, Joseph was a strong believer in continuing education. After his undergraduate studies, he took courses at Oxford University, the Pontifical Gregorian University and academies of music in London and Rome. His expertise was in Poetry and English Literature, but his interests were world-wide. Because of the pandemic, St. Joseph Center is closed to outsiders and Brother Joseph's funeral will be private. However, at an appropriate time a memorial Mass will be celebrated for him. May he rest in peace!