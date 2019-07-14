Ehlinger, Joseph ALBANY Joseph A. Ehlinger, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his children. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife, of 62 years, Joan. Joe served in the Army Air Force during World War II, and later worked 20 years with General Electric, as an engineer, in the Aerospace Program. He subsequently became a businessman, operating a retail store for many years in the Utica area. Joe was very active with numerous community and political activities in and around Whitestown. After retirement, he embraced his newfound love of Golf and he, Joan, and their son Michael could regularly be found on the links. After Joan's passing Joe moved to the Albany area where his loving daughter Lori and her husband Greg cared for him until his passing. He was a witty, wonderful family man who will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's memorial Mass on Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m., at the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave Ext., Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019