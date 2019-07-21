Joseph F. Berdar Sr.

Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
4208 N. Allen St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Parish of Mater Christi
40 Hopewell St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Berdar, Joseph F. Sr. ALBANY Joseph F. Berdar, Sr., 82, entered into Eternal Life Saturday, July 20, 2019, with his family at his side. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Tuesday, July 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 4208 N. Allen St., Albany. Funeral Services will be Wednesday July 24, at 9:30 a.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition, or may be viewed earlier at mcveighfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from July 21 to July 22, 2019
