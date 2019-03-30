Carbone, Joseph F. CLIFTON PARK Joseph F. Carbone, age 92, died peacefully on March 28, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. He was born in Brooklyn on New Year's Day, 1927, and was the son of the late John and Josephine (Coronato) Carbone. Joseph served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1946 as private first class. He received the World War II Victory Medal. He lived in Richmond Hill, Queens where he raised his children before moving to Massapequa, N.Y. He had a long and rewarding career as a grocery manager at A & P Supermarket in Queens. Joe was a friendly soul who had a sparkling interest for all he encountered. He loved animals, especially his companions Juno and Dusty. He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed conversation and comradery around the game. Joe was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Robert Scott Council # 11064. Joe loved to bowl, and he collected many trophies over the years. Joseph was predeceased by the love of his life, Mary (Asaro) who he married in 1953. He is survived by his children, Susan Carbone and John Carbone of Clifton Park, and Francine (Edward) Kennedy of Seaford, N.Y.; and his three grandchildren, Marianne, Michelle and Eddie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, March 31, from 2-5 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. The funeral will begin on Monday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and process to St. Edward the Confessor Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, Long Island. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Joseph's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary