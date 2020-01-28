|
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Our Life Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Cleary, Joseph F. ALBANY Joseph F. Cleary, 92, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. Joseph was born to Mary and Martin Cleary in Binghamton, N.Y. and married the former Rosellen McGovern of Auburn, N.Y. in 1955. Together, they raised five sons before her passing in November 1982. After graduating high school in 1945, he served in World War II. He graduated from Harpur College in 1951 and Syracuse University College of Law in 1956. After serving as purchasing director for the City of Binghamton, he began his law career at Niagara Mohawk (now National Grid) in 1961. In 1970, he was appointed general attorney and elected assistant corporate secretary. He retired in 1987. A longtime resident of the Capital District of Albany, he served on the Board of Education of Guilderland Central Schools, as charter president of the Guilderland Lions Club, as president of the Willowbrook Civic Association, and attended the Graduate School of Public Affairs at the State University of New York. Following retirement he lived in Boston, where he attended the University of Massachusetts Harbor Campus. The home he and Rosellen built in Wellfleet, Mass. Cape Cod fostered the love of the outer Cape shared by three generations of Clearys. He is survived by five sons, Martin, wife Annelisa of Shullsburg, Wisc. and Savannah, Ga., Timothy, husband Jerry Busbee of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Wellfleet, Mass., Kevin of Manchester, Ky., Michael, wife Sue of Guilderland, and Daniel, wife Maria of Slingerlands. Sons Patrick and Gerard passed early in life. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Colin Joseph, Megan Rose, Zachary Michael, Caitlin Mary (Brent), Ashley Ann, Daniel Martin, Logan Patrick, and Dylan Thomas; and one great-grandchild Henri Annelisa, daughter of Colin Cleary and Samatha Morrissey. He is also survived by former wife Joanna Mason Cleary of Sarasota, Fla., where they enjoyed many warm years of retirement after living in Eastham, Mass. Joanna has three children, Paul (Rosi) Mason, John (Wendy) Mason and Christine Mason Bonvino (Phil); and seven grandchildren. A lifelong love of education, reading, and travel was passed down to children and grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 30, at 10 a.m. at Christ Our Life Catholic Church located at 1 Maria Drive, Albany, N.Y. The Interment will follow the services in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery located at 1389 Central Ave, Albany, N.Y. To leave a message or memory for the family please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
