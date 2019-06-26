Joseph F. Dahlhaus

Obituary
Dahlhaus, Joseph F. ALTAMONT Joseph F. Dahlhaus, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Brooklyn, Joe was the son of the late Charles and Mary Dahlhaus. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah Dahlhaus as well as his daughter Susan Dahlhaus (Josh Mack). Joe worked for many years but loved working the most at the Watervliet Arsenal helping the troops. Joe was very proud to volunteer on the Obama Campaign and attended his Inauguration. Above all Joe was proud to be a grandfather. In addition to his wife and daughter Joe was "Grandpa Joe" to Kaydence, Teagan and Madison. He is also survived by his siblings, Loretta "Lolly" (Jim) and Janet; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York 12205. The family will be sharing memories at 2 p.m. Please bring your favorite story or memory of Joe. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019
