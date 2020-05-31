DePaul, Joseph F. II TROY Joseph F. DePaul II, 54, a former resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Saratoga Springs on January 23, 1966, son of the late Joseph and Cora Garmley DePaul, he was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. Joe lived his life to his own enjoyment. He was a guy who always marched to the beat of his own drum. Joe attended many music shows throughout his life and always found a way to get in close for a photo with the band and had quite the autograph collection from the many events he attended. He was also an avid stamp, coin, baseball card and music record collector. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Joe was taken too soon, but he is at peace and the demons of illness are now gone. Survivors include his daughter Pamela Thomas; brothers, Frank DePaul, David (Nancy) Garmley, and Mark (Anne) DePaul; as well as nieces and nephews, Lynne, Vincent, David Jr., Mark Jr, Jarrett, along with several great-nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his loving girlfriend Pam Milkins, who lost the person who lit up her day just being with him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Unity House of Troy, 2431 Sixth Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 in his memory. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Joe you have, with his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.