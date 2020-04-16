|
|
Di Bella, Joseph F. EAST GREENBUSH Joseph F. Di Bella, 68 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Joe was born on June 7, 1951, in Schenectady, the son of the late Maurice and the late Rose (Mangona) Di Bella. He was a financial advisor for The Di Bella Financial Group and New York Life Insurance Co. Joe was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed coaching kids. He was a longtime president of SORENSCO Babe Ruth and the East Greenbush Sports Complex. Joe enjoyed collecting Civil War memorabilia, his annual family vacations to Cape Cod, and watching his grandchildren play ball from the sidelines. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Marie A. Di Bella; son Joseph L. (Kelley) Di Bella and their children, Corinne and Owen; daughter Angela (Stephen) Tobin and their children, Mark and Eric; and sister-in-law JoAnn (Karl) Hernas. He is also survived by many cousins and wonderful friends. The family would like to thank their wonderful aides who allowed Joe to live at home for the past few years, and a special thanks to Dr. William Caramore for his guidance, compassion and amazing friendship. The family would also like to thank their community, friends and family for providing strength, guidance and love after Joe's injury. Friends may call via the Zoom link from 9 - 11 a.m. on Saturday at Wjrockefeller.com. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday with burial in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to the BusStopClub.com or P.O. Box 473, East Greenbush, NY, 12061.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020