Di Pietro, Joseph F. ALBANY Joseph F. Di Pietro, 73, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, while visiting family in Pittsburgh. Born in Messina, Italy he was son of the late Giovanni and Domenica Muscolino Di Pietro. He came to the U.S. at age 10, settling in Albany and graduating from Siena College. Joe spent his working career with New York State Office of the Comptroller and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation. He retired in 2004. In his final days, Joe did what he loved most, spending time with his grandchildren. Joe spent his life being a mentor and caregiver to others. Joe leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Anne; his son Joseph (Lauren); his daughters, Lisa (Harrison) and Elaina; his brothers, Frank (Theresa), and Anthony (Donna); his sister Maria Merrill (James); his grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander and Lucas; several nieces and nephews and his faithful companion Melo. Funeral services will be held privately. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions to establish a program in Joe's name may be made to Church of The Covenant Preschool, 267 East Beau St., Washington, PA, 15301. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019