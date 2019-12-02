Kerwin, Joseph F. Jr. TROY Joseph "Joe" F. Kerwin Jr. died peacefully on November 26, 2019, surrounded by his wife, family and loved ones at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home in Troy. Joe was the son of the late Elsie and Joseph F. Kerwin Sr. He was the loving and devoted husband of Barbara Roullier Kerwin for 57 years. He was the father of Joseph F. Kerwin III, Carrie Ann (Patrick) Kane, and Matthew J. (Kimberly) Kerwin. He was the grandfather of Stephanie (Douglas) Baker, Ashley Marie Kerwin and Matthew J. Kerwin Jr. Joe had two great-grandsons, Lucas Baker and, born just two days before his death, Maddox Baker. He was the brother of Joann (Frederick) Matthews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Ronald Kerwin and sister Elsie (Edward) Lillis. Joe was the uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joe was a 1956 graduate of Catholic Central high School in Troy. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1956-1959. Following his time enlisted with the Navy, he took employment at Niagara Mohawk Power Company. He retired as chief line mechanic in 1994 after 34 years of service. Joe had many volunteer and service interests; these included years as a member and past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 729 in Watervliet. Joe was also an active member of the Troy Elks Lodge #141. He was a devout Roman Catholic and a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy. He was an avid fisherman through all four seasons. Joe would be joined by close friends in travels near and far in pursuit of the great catch. He also was an enthusiastic NASCAR racing fan. Joe's greatest joy was seen in the times he spent with his family. He loved to cook big family dinners where, in his estimation, "there was never enough food." The holiday season was his special time of the year for celebration with family and friends. He loved barbecues in his back yard and family vacations where there was always room for one more friend or relative. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home, especially Unit B-1, for the loving and outstanding care provided to Joe. The family would also like to thank the staff and volunteers of the Community Hospice for the support provided to Joe and loved ones. The funeral service for Joe will be held on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. from The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Following the Mass, the interment with full military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 2, 2019