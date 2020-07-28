Macutek, Joseph F. TROY Joseph F. Macutek, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Zielonka) Macutek. Joseph was a graduate of Albany High School, class of 1948, and would go on to proudly serve his country in The United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his return from the war, he attended and graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with an associate's degree. Joseph then married the love of his life, Angeline Rose Gabriel, on April 19, 1958, and together they would raise their family of seven children. Joseph worked for more than 35 years as an electric planner for Niagara Mohawk, retiring in 1993. He loved to tend to his vegetable garden, listen to Polka music on Sunday mornings, watch boxing and what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. Joseph was a devout Catholic and faithful communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Troy. Joseph is survived by his children, Joanne (Cosmo) Corrado, Frank Macutek, Angela (Thomas) Teta, Nancy Oliver, Leanne Macutek, Deanne (Brian) Wyrshyhora and Joseph (Kelly) Macutek; his grandchildren, Jacqueline (Marko) Ortega, Andrea Teta, Joel Oliver, Luke Wyrshyhora, Alexandra Macutek, and Olivia Macutek; brother-in-law Guido Gabriel, Frederick (Joan) Gabriel and William Assini. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Angeline Rose Macutek; and his siblings, Anna (Henry) Gadomski, George (Helda) Macutek and Mary (Leo) Nosal. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Capital Cardiology of Troy and Albany, Albany Medical Center and Samaritan Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Joseph and his family throughout his time of care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Joseph on Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 416 3rd St., Troy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Friends and relatives are invited to call at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway Watervliet, on Thursday prior to the mass from 9 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to remember Joseph in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The American Heart Association
, 4 Atrium Dr. Suite 100 Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com