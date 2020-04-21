|
Snyder, Joseph F. LATHAM Joseph "Joe" F. Snyder passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 71. He was a lifelong resident of the Capital District. The son of Marjorie and Maurice Snyder, he graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1967 and went on to earn a degree from Hudson Valley Community College. He worked for many years as a distribution manager for Goodyear Tire and later became a popular bus driver for the North Colonie School District. Joe was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as their budget director, and gained fame for his preparation of their annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years Mary Cay; his brother-in-law Tim; his brother Raymond (Kathleen); his nephew Craig (Erin); and niece Jackie (Andrew); and numerous cousins. He was also a loving grand-uncle to his four grand-nieces, Maria, Abigail, Anna and Julia. The family would like to thank the staff of Albany Medical Center and Unlimited Care for their assistance and compassion in recent years. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with Rev. Geoffrey Burke officiating Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Latham Colonie Knights of Columbus #3394, 328 Troy Schenectady Rd. (Rte. 2), Latham, NY 12110. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020