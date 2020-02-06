Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Taddeo, Joseph F. Sr. TROY Joseph F. Taddeo Sr. of Troy passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Troy and was the son of the late Marsilio and Louise Testo Taddeo; and loving and devoted husband of Rita A. Messick Taddeo. Joe had been employed at both the John J. Boland Company and Grand Union. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club, a member of the Italian Community Center in Troy where he enjoyed playing bocce. He and his wife Rita also enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas. In addition to his wife Rita, Joe is also survived by his children, Joseph (Gail) Taddeo of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Ralph (Teresa) Taddeo of Las Vegas, Denise (Robert) Taddeo Hughes of Clifton Park and Frank Taddeo of Troy. He was the very proud grandfather of Jon Grenier, Angela Taddeo, Nacoma McCormick, Kelsee Taddeo, Robert, Austin and Laurissia Hughes. Joe is also survived by his sister Philomena Taddeo of Troy; his sister-in-law Rita Taddeo; and was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Ralph Taddeo. Joe's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the Van Rensselaer Manor nursing staff of C1 for the wonderful and compassionate care that was shown to Joe. The funeral service for Joe will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 until 11 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to Joe's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.







Taddeo, Joseph F. Sr. TROY Joseph F. Taddeo Sr. of Troy passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Troy and was the son of the late Marsilio and Louise Testo Taddeo; and loving and devoted husband of Rita A. Messick Taddeo. Joe had been employed at both the John J. Boland Company and Grand Union. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club, a member of the Italian Community Center in Troy where he enjoyed playing bocce. He and his wife Rita also enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas. In addition to his wife Rita, Joe is also survived by his children, Joseph (Gail) Taddeo of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Ralph (Teresa) Taddeo of Las Vegas, Denise (Robert) Taddeo Hughes of Clifton Park and Frank Taddeo of Troy. He was the very proud grandfather of Jon Grenier, Angela Taddeo, Nacoma McCormick, Kelsee Taddeo, Robert, Austin and Laurissia Hughes. Joe is also survived by his sister Philomena Taddeo of Troy; his sister-in-law Rita Taddeo; and was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Ralph Taddeo. Joe's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the Van Rensselaer Manor nursing staff of C1 for the wonderful and compassionate care that was shown to Joe. The funeral service for Joe will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 until 11 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to Joe's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.