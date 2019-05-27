Joseph Federico

Service Information
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY
12198
(518)-283-2911
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
175 Williams Road
Troy, NY
Obituary
Federico, Joseph WYNANTSKILL Joseph Federico, 69, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Anna Federico, who died in 2017. Joseph is survived by his sons, Francesco, Vincenzo and Guiseppe; daughters-in- law, Marianne and Marilyn; his grandchildren and his loving family and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Mausoleum, Menands. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, in St. Michael the Archangel Church. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.

Published in Albany Times Union from May 27 to May 28, 2019
