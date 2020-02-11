Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Figliomeni. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Service 10:00 AM Christ the King Church Sumter Avenue Guilderland , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Figliomeni, Joseph ALBANY Joseph Figliomeni, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Siderno, Reggio Calabria, Italy, he was the son of the late Domenico and Rosa Maria Figliomeni. He came to Albany in 1947 at the young age of 15, where he started his lifelong career in the restaurant industry at Panetta's Restaurant in Menands. He went on to open his own business, The Corners Restaurant in Delmar, then with his brothers at Luigi's Restaurant in Albany; and years later, La Stella Restaurant in Guilderland. He also worked as a chef at the Italian American Community Center. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, making wine from his grapes grown in his own vineyard, casino trips and poker games with friends. Joseph is survived by his loving children, Dominick (Joanne) and Castilia (Frank) Commisso. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia who passed away in 1994. He was the cherished grandfather of Vincent (Cristina) Commisso, Marisa (Mak) Weston, Joseph A. Figliomeni; great-grandfather of Julian, Andreas and Gabriel Weston, Gianni and Marco Commisso. Also survived by his sisters, Maria Albanese, Angela D'Agostino, and Lina (Tony) Commisso; brother, Vincent Figliomeni (Ida); sisters-in-law, Natalina, Lina, and Carmelina Figliomeni; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Carmelo, Rocco and Francesco Figliomeni; sister, Emilia Commisso; and brothers-in-law, Vincent D'Agostino, Vincent Albanese, and Antonio Commisso. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Teresian House 2-A for their compassionate care of Joseph during his brief stay. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Thursday at 9 a.m. and from there to Christ the King Church, Sumter Avenue, Guilderland at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather in the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







Figliomeni, Joseph ALBANY Joseph Figliomeni, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Siderno, Reggio Calabria, Italy, he was the son of the late Domenico and Rosa Maria Figliomeni. He came to Albany in 1947 at the young age of 15, where he started his lifelong career in the restaurant industry at Panetta's Restaurant in Menands. He went on to open his own business, The Corners Restaurant in Delmar, then with his brothers at Luigi's Restaurant in Albany; and years later, La Stella Restaurant in Guilderland. He also worked as a chef at the Italian American Community Center. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, making wine from his grapes grown in his own vineyard, casino trips and poker games with friends. Joseph is survived by his loving children, Dominick (Joanne) and Castilia (Frank) Commisso. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia who passed away in 1994. He was the cherished grandfather of Vincent (Cristina) Commisso, Marisa (Mak) Weston, Joseph A. Figliomeni; great-grandfather of Julian, Andreas and Gabriel Weston, Gianni and Marco Commisso. Also survived by his sisters, Maria Albanese, Angela D'Agostino, and Lina (Tony) Commisso; brother, Vincent Figliomeni (Ida); sisters-in-law, Natalina, Lina, and Carmelina Figliomeni; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Carmelo, Rocco and Francesco Figliomeni; sister, Emilia Commisso; and brothers-in-law, Vincent D'Agostino, Vincent Albanese, and Antonio Commisso. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Teresian House 2-A for their compassionate care of Joseph during his brief stay. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Thursday at 9 a.m. and from there to Christ the King Church, Sumter Avenue, Guilderland at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather in the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.