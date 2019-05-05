|
|
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
Prayer Service
View Map
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:30 PM
|
Rosary
View Map
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:30 PM
|
Service
View Map
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
|
Requiem Mass
View Map
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Collins, Father Joseph Francis GLENMONT It is with heavy and hope filled hearts that we announce the passing of Father Joseph Francis Collins, age 66, from this veil of tears just before noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Father Collins served as priest for St. Michael's Traditional Catholic Chapel in Glenmont and died peacefully in the Chapel's Rectory. Father had received a recent cancer diagnosis and was under the care of Community Hospice along with a brother priest and beloved parishioners. His final hour came quickly, but he was well prepared. His brother priest gave him final absolution, and recited the prayers for the dying. Father also received Extreme Unction and the Apostolic Blessing shortly after the seriousness of his illness became evident. He also received Holy Communion as Viaticum on a daily basis, including on his final day. Over the last three weeks, he had a resurgence of energy that allowed him to receive many visitors, and to make or receive a number of phone calls. Father Collins is survived by his mother, Edith E. Koptick Collins of Virginia; and five brothers, William O. Collins Jr., Thomas R. Collins, Gerard M. Collins, Christopher P. Collins, and Kevin P. Collins; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William O. Collins. Father Collins was born on October 6, 1952, in Jamaica, N.Y. to William O. Collins and Edith E. Koptick Collins. He graduated from McLean High School in McLean, Va. and then attended George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. He developed a calling to the priesthood and entered priestly formation in Econe Switzerland, receiving his Diaconate on December 24, 1979 and his Ordination to the Priesthood on June 27, 1980; both by Archbishop Marcellus Lefebvre of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X. Father Collins served as priest and headmaster of St. Mary's Academy in St. Mary's Kan. from 1980 to 1982. He served as priest at St. Pius V Chapel in Oyster Bay, N.Y. and principal at St. Pius V School in Wantagh, N.Y. from 1983 to 1988. Father served as priest in St. Michael the Archangel Church in Jacksonville, Fla. from 1989 to 1999 and then as priest at St. Michael's Chapel in Glenmont and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel /Sacred Heart Chapel in Hudson from 1999 until his March, 2019 cancer diagnosis left him unable to further perform his priestly duties. A Requeim Mass will be celebrated for Fr. Collins Wednesday, May 8, 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Chapel, 507 Rt. 9W, Glenmont, N.Y., with the morning Office of the Dead to start at 10 a.m., and the burial following the conclusion of Mass. Friends may call at the church as early as Tuesday, 5 p.m., when Fr.'s remains will be processed into the chapel followed by Vespers at 5:30 p.m. and a rosary at 7:30 p.m. The wake will conclude at 9 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019
|
|
|
|