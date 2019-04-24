French, Joseph "Bill" COLONIE Joseph "Bill" French, 95, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a short illness. Born in Valatie, he was the son of the late Joseph D. and Margaret (Herrick) French. Mr. French was predeceased in 1996 by his beloved wife, the late Mary French. He is survived by his son, John French, as well as several nieces and cousins. Bill was a lifelong resident of the Capital Region. He was working at the Watervliet Arsenal in 1943 when he answered the call to serve his country. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and served during World War II. Following his honorable discharge in 1945, Bill returned home and began his career as a machine operator with the General Electric Company in Schenectady, a position he enjoyed for over 34 years. Bill spent many summers at his family's camp on Kinderhook Lake. He enjoyed fishing and wood carving, especially scroll work. He was a longtime member of VFW Post 8444 and was a member of the Kinderhook Lake Association. As per Mr. French's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019