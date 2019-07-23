Joseph G. Armao

Armao, Joseph G. ALBANY Joseph G. Armao, 69, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Sicily, Italy Joe was the son of the late Guy and Angelina Armao. Joe is survived by his siblings, Mary Armao Russo, Angeline A. Pavlak (Robert) and Frank A. Armao; as well as his niece and many nephews. Joe was predeceased by his brother John Armao. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019
