O'Leary, Joseph G. OCALA, Fla. Joseph G. O'Leary, 89 years old, was called to eternal rest on February 15, 2019, after stroke complications. Joe was born in the Bronx to the late John and Margaret (Hilley) O'Leary. He was raised Catholic, attending Cardinal Hayes High School, graduating in 1947. He worked for the N.Y. Telephone Company and relocated to Albany, where he raised his family. He continued his Catholic education, earning a B.S. in economics from Siena College in 1960. Growing weary of Northeast winters, Joe made his way south and settled in Ocklawaha, Fla. Joe is survived by his children, Kevin J. O'Leary (Susan) of Portsmouth, N.H., Patricia Currado (Edward) of Saratoga Springs, and Susan Eason (Michael), of Winthrop, Maine; his granddaughters, Mary Allison Fiedler (Richard), and Hailey, Hannah, and Holly Eason; and his great-granddaughter, Nora Fiedler. Joe O'Leary's memorial Mass will be held in the Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, on Saturday, August 3, at 10 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend. The interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Joe's obituary was also published in the Ocala StarBanner.



