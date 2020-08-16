Platukis, Joseph G. CLIFTON PARK Joseph G. Platukis, age 90, who resided in Clifton Park, died peacefully on August 12, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1930, in the family farmhouse in Hardwick, Mass. and in his early years lived in Kearney, N.J. and Colonie. He graduated from Siena College and was employed by the New York Telephone Company for 42 years in various management positions and locations, retiring in May 1990. After retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Garofalo & Baldyga, Inc. for twenty years. For those who knew him, he was a quiet, humble man. He was active in his community having served as a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the Adirondack Mountain Club, where he led hikes, past president of the Shenendehowa Kiwanis Club, and a member and past chairman of the Clifton Park Historic Preservation Commission. He especially enjoyed his involvement with the Shore Line Trolley Museum where he was a volunteer trolley operator for many years. He was the king of the corny joke and the best ever short order breakfast cook. He was proud of his Lithuanian heritage and most of all, proud of his four daughters. He is survived by Nancy (Tarrant) Platukis, his wife of 61 years; and four daughters: Melissa Holtsinger (Eugene) of Glastonbury, Conn., Beth Glavin of Jacksonville, Fla., Jennifer Howland (Kenneth) of Red Hook, N.Y. and Emily Christian (Joseph) of Niskayuna. He also leaves behind eleven precious granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Gilbertville, Mass. at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club, 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, NY, 12845 or the Shore Line Trolley Museum, 17 River St., East Haven, CT, 06512. If you wish, you may view and leave messages on Joseph's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com