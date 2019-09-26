Beaucage, Joseph H. III VALATIE Joseph H. Beaucage III, age 73 of Valatie, passed away on September, 11, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1946, in Hudson, son of the late Joseph H. Beaucage II and Mary Jane (Holsapple) Beaucage. He is survived by his children, Leigh Ann Beaucage-Schermerhorn, Renee Lynn Beaucage, Shannon Marie Beaucage, and Michael Broderick Beaucage; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda C. Beaucage (Michael), Kathi A. Austin (Al), and Brenda L. Martines (Bob) of Greenport, N.Y. and Valatie, respectively. In addition to one niece and five nephews, great-nephews, cousins, and friends, Joe also leaves to mourn his steadfast partner, Georgena Doyle of East Greenbush, and her children. He was predeceased by his loving brother, Timothy W. Beaucage I. "Joey" was a 1964 graduate of Ichabod Crane High School, lettering in baseball, basketball, and soccer. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969, and was aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Wasp, aiding in the recovery of five Genesis space missions. Joe was named "Sailor of the Month" in October, 1968. His employment began with Foster Refrigeration in Hudson, followed by Kinderhook Telephone Corporation. Shortly after, he joined the Labor Union to aid in constructing the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Joe then got involved in the Petroleum Industry: A/V Pump & Tank in Schodack and Anderson Equipment / M & E in Rensselaer. Running its course, Joe then pursued on to his "God Given Ability," carpentry; being self-employed and working with his brother, Timothy. With the years of petroleum business under his belt, he helped advise Albany Pump Services in Selkirk. His most recent employment was at Winding Brook Country Club as the "greens roller." His fellow co-workers at the equipment shed will miss his daily presence. In his earlier years he enjoyed spending time at the "Hermit House" in Austerlitz, N.Y., hunting and exploring outdoor life. He was a man of simplicity and followed his grandfather and father's character of "Beaucage toughness." A graveside service officiated by Father George Fleming will be held in St. James Cemetery, Ghent, on Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, family and friends are invited to a celebration of Joe's life, to be held at the Winding Brook Country Club, 2839 Route 203 Valatie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in memory of Joe.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019