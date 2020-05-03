Bodner, Joseph H. Jr. MECHANICVILLE Joseph H. Bodner Jr., 51 of Hemstreet Park, passed away suddenly at home, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Joe was born in Troy on November 1, 1968, the son of Barbara Hunt Bodner and the late Joseph H. Bodner Sr.Joe attended St. Paul Parochial School, graduated from Mechanicville High School, and Studied Criminal Justice at Hudson Valley Community College. He loved playing high school and college football. Joe was a proud member of Hemstreet Park Fire Department for 30 years. Joe loved the outdoors, especially being at the helm of his boat, on the Hudson River each year. He loved to water-ski and in his younger years was a member of New Horizon Water Ski Team. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, and skiing. He was an avid golfer known for his unique swing and always known as a long hitter and a was a longtime member and current Board Member at the Mechanicville Golf Club. Joe was proud to have been on the Green Bay Packers' jalopy football team for five years, inspiring him to start a side business, Jalopy Joe's Recycling in 2010. Joe was a master plumber, he drove tractor trailers cross country, worked at CSX Railroad for 24 years, and also served as a UTU union representative for many years. In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his loving fiancee, Jody Amodeo Cady; his sister, Cindy (Shawn) Just; and his nephew, Shawn Just Jr.; his beloved fur nephew, Diesel; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends and family will have the opportunity to pay their respects to Joe and his family at the Hemstreet Park Fire Department, 137 N. Linden St., Mechanicville on Monday, May 4, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. In the safety of their vehicles, visitors will be able to drive through a viewing station, paying their respects, and continuing on to give others the same chance to do so. Funeral home staff will be on hand to "sign" Joe's guestbook and to receive memorial cards for his family. A private burial will be held in the Hudson View Cemetery alongside his father. In lieu of flowers, and to support something Joe truly loved, memorial donations may be made to Hemstreet Park Fire Dept, P.O. Box 667, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 in his memory.









