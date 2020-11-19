Flynn, Joseph H. Jr. COHOES Joseph H. Flynn Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, into the loving arms of his beloved wife, Jo-Ann. Joe and Jo-Ann would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Joe was born in Cohoes on March 16, 1932, to the late Joseph and Eva (Kosarovich) Flynn. He was retired from Bendix in Green Island. Joe honorably served our country in the United States Navy. He loved watching the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants with his son, Dave. His entire life revolved around his wife and his children - he truly was one of the best! One of his greatest joys was working on our cabin in the Adirondacks with his son-in-law, Chuck. My brother and I take great comfort in knowing he is now with his wife, Jo-Ann. We love you Mom and Dad. The family would like to thank all the nurses at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital and Our Lady of Mercy for taking such good care of our Dad. A very special thank you to my husband, Chuck, for the loving care he gave to our father. Also, I would like to thank my soul sister, Cindy Murray, for helping me through this difficult time and always being there for me. Joe was the husband to the late Jo-Ann Neiles Flynn; father of David (Jill) Flynn of Saratoga and Kelly (Chuck) Berdar of Cohoes. Joe was the brother of his loving sister, Marion Egan, Shirley Walsh, Patrick Flynn and the late James Flynn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately by the family. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
