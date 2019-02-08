Hebert, Joseph "Len" COHOES Joseph "Len" Hebert, 90 of Masten Avenue, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Adrien and Yvonne Coallier Hebert. Len was employed as a dental technician in this area for 45 years before his retirement in 1992. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War period. Len enjoyed going to breakfast with his daughter Debra and dinner with family and friends. He also enjoyed walking in the Saratoga National Park with his late wife Lillian. He enjoyed laughing and spending time with his family as well as playing the New York Lotto. He was the husband of the late Lillian Harris Hebert who died in 2013. He was the devoted father of Debra Moloughney (Joseph) of Cohoes and Rachelle Moran (Timothy) of Martinez, Ga. He was the brother of Adrienne Hebert of Canada and Diane Taylor of Clifton Park; and was the proud grandfather of Shanna and Aislinn Moran. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to the doctors and nursing staff in both the Progressive Care Unit and Hospice Unit at Samaritan Hospital for their care and support. Funeral services will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment with military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary