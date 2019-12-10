Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Hedgeman. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Memorial service 1:00 PM Church of the Redeemer 1249 3rd St. Rensselaer , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hedgeman, Joseph COLONIE Joseph E. Hedgeman, 76 of Colonie, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday evening, December 7, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. He was born in the city of Albany and was the son of the late Eugene and Dorothy Mesick Hedgeman. As a young man Joe worked as a printer in Albany. In 1971 he started his long career in law enforcement when he went to work as a police officer at the Albany Police Department. He spent 25 years with the Albany Police, retiring with the rank of detective sergeant. He then opened his own private investigation business, Northeast Investigations, which he ran until going to work for the Albany County District Attorney's Office. He spent 15 years as an investigator under three different district attorneys, before his retirement in 2015. Joe is survived by his devoted wife, Helen Patricia (Conway). He is also survived by his loving children, Joseph (Mindy) Hedgeman, Theresa (John) Springer, John Hedgeman, and Patti Anne (Russell) Heaton; and by his grandchildren, Emily and Joe Hedgeman, Jenny, Kenneth, and Benson Truong, Christina Fuglein, John David Springer, Mary Johnson, and Alice Heaton. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Jacobson; and brother Bob Hedgeman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Marie Dietz and Jean Hedgeman; his granddaughter Rosie Johnson; and his beloved dogs, Max and Cookie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial services on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Church of the Redeemer, 1249 3rd St., Rensselaer. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Joe be made to Rosie's Love Fund, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY, 12208.







