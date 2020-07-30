Adams, Joseph J. GLENMONT Joseph J. Adams of Glenmont, known as Jo-Jo to many, died on July 27, 2020, at the age of 89. Joseph was born on July 7, 1931, in Albany and was the son of the late Joseph O. Adams and Mary Vaccarello Blanch. Joseph was a dedicated family man and provider to his entire family. His life of service began when he joined the United States Navy and served from 1949 until he was honorably discharged in 1953 when he decided to come home and continue his life which would include getting married and raising a family. In November of 1955, Joseph committed his life in marriage of 63 years to the late Estelle M. Adams. As the years went on, Joseph owned and operated a few businesses as he was a hard worker all his life. He worked for many years for the Tobin Packing First Prize Co. until the plant closed in 1979. After that, he decided to then open and operate his own pizzeria known as A Little Bit of Italy that was in Glenmont for 25 years until he retired in 2009. In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Estelle M. Adams; and sister Patricia Adams Dean. Joseph is survived by his five sons, Joseph O., Robert A., John J., Douglas A., and Michael J. Adams; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by many. A service will be held for the immediate family prior to interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.