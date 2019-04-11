Collandra, Joseph J. EAST GREENBUSH Joseph J. Collandra, "Joe", 88 of East Greenbush, crossed into eternal life on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with his daughter Susan by his side. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Ann (D'Amelia) Collandra; his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret (Vallincourt) Collandra; his brother Robert; sister Rosalie (Buker), her husband Harry, William Vallincourt, his wife Ginger; as well as brothers-in-law, Carlo Fiscarelli and George Rocco. Joseph leaves behind his loving sister Gloria Rocco; sisters-in-law, Ellen Collandra, Katherine Fiscarelli, and Ann Burris; and his brother-in-law, tennis and golf partner Ronald Burris. Joseph was the devoted father of Michael D. Collandra (Victoria), James B. Collandra and Susan J. Collandra. Joseph was adored by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Having graduated from Cathedral Academy in Albany, Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably. After completing his tour of duty Joseph married his sweetheart Margaret Vallincourt. Joe went to work for F&M Schaefer Brewing Co. and had a successful 20 year career until their closing in 1973. Joe went to work for the Watervliet Arsenal until his retirement at 65 years of age. Not one to sit still, He worked part time as a school bus driver for the sports program at Columbia High. Joe was an accomplished baseball player himself and loved transporting the students to their games. Our father loved to make people laugh, Joe could have been a stand-up comedian. Although, this is a sad time for our family, we know he would want us to get back to laughing as soon as possible. Joe's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital, two and three McAuley for the care and comfort they provided. Funeral services for Joe will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 12 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
