Albany Times Union Obituaries
Joseph J. Gregory


1950 - 2020
Gregory, Joseph J. RENSSELAER Joseph J. Gregory, 69 of Rensselaer, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Joseph was born on December 15, 1950, in New York City, the son of the late Stanley and Camille (Bienkowsky) Gregory. He retired from Time Warner Cable as an engineering manager. He loved to golf; another of his hobbies was using the ham radio and Morse code. Survivors include his daughter Amanda Gregory; granddaughter Adrianna Maddalla; and former spouse Diane Eichel. He was also predeceased by his brother Thomas Gregory. A celebration on life will be offered at a later date at the Rensselaer Elks where he was a lifetime member. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
