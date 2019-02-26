Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. "Monty" Montesano. View Sign

Montesano, Joseph J. "Monty" DELMAR Joseph J. "Monty" Montesano, 65 of Kilmer Court, Delmar passed away Saturday evening, February 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany, on August 23, 1953, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Anna Capizzo Montesano. Joe received his education in the Albany school system and was a graduate of Bishop Maginn High School. Joe started his career with the Albany Fire Department where, he worked from 1976 to 1978. He then went to work for 30 years at the Albany Times Union as a district manager. Joe also worked for the code enforcement department in the city of Albany and finally working part time as a ranger at the Capitol Hills Golf Course in Albany. Joe enjoyed the horses, "Betting on the ponies", playing golf and above all, spending leisurely time with his family and friends. Joe is survived by two sons, Michael Montesano of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Joseph Montesano of San Diego, Calif.; one daughter, Lindsay Montesano of Ballston Spa; three sisters, Anne Janik (Albert) of Middle Grove; Joann Maclutsky (James) of Colonie; Michele Montesano of Colonie; and, one grandson, Aiden Montesano; ten nieces and nephews, cousins; his present girlfriend, Mary Beth Riley Musco; and his former wives' Donna and Mary Leigh. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Rinaldo (Joseph) of Albany. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 28 at 11 a.m. Joe's family, would like to thank all of his caretakers, with special thanks to his devoted girlfriend, Mary Beth, for all of the care and compassion they had given to Joe. Memorial gifts in Joe's name may be made to the .



