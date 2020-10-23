Piscitella, Joseph J. "Big Joe" TROY Joseph J. Piscitella, "Big Joe," 81, passed away peacefully with his son Anthony by his side on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1939, in Troy. He was predeceased by his parents, Julia M. and Joseph C. Piscitella. Joseph was a proud police officer in Saratoga Springs (where he primarily walked the beat). His marksmanship was impeccable, even into his old age. Upon leaving the police force he finished his career as a master barber (a craft he learned from his grandfather). He operated his own barber shop, "The Broadway Barber Shop," in Troy for decades. Joseph would periodically fill-in for barbers when they needed to take a leave of absence. He still had two faithful customers that came to his residence for a haircut and companionship. Joseph was not only a proficient barber, he was able to maintain and refurbish all the tools of the trade (often repairing clippers for his great friend Steve Malo whom operates a long time shop in Cohoes). His two biggest hobbies were music and woodworking. Joseph played both the accordion and drums throughout his life and during his younger years played in clubs with various bands. Not too long ago, he completely refurbished both his accordion and his drums (his prize possession) with his son Anthony. Joseph maintained contact with all of his "old" musician friends, and took great pleasure in corresponding with them. He had a passion for woodworking which he shared with his children at an early age, and through the years had fabricated some amazing pieces (proudly displayed in their homes). Recently during a visit to his son's home in Colorado, he was overjoyed to perform various wood working projects. Joseph was extremely proud of his Italian heritage and believed that "La Famiglia E' Tutto" (family is everything). He made sure to instill that value in his children and grandchildren. He also taught them the importance of compassion and companionship. The beliefs he instilled in others will carry on for generations. Joseph is survived by his sister Elaine M. Rizzo; and three sons, Joseph G. (Amy) Piscitella, Anthony M. (Lisa) Piscitella, and Dominic Piscitella. He is survived by seven grandchildren whom he truly adored, Sarah Gardner, Joseph Piscitella, Jenna Piscitella, Antonino Piscitella, Gianni Piscitella, Tomasino Piscitella, and Niccolo Piscitella. Joseph is also survived by his sole nephew Joseph Esposito III. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Grey, Brynn, and George. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, from 2 - 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Augustine's Church, 25 115th St., Troy, on Tuesday, October 27, at 10 a.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels as well at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously appreciated for The American Cancer Society
