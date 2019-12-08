Santore, Joseph J. RENSSELAER Joseph J. Santore, age 88, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Albany Stratton V.A. Medical Center after a brief illness. Joe was born in Rensselaer and was a lifelong resident of the city. In his earlier years he worked for the Defreestville Lumber Yard, the City of Rensselaer Pump Station and then worked for and retired from Ashland Chemical in Rensselaer. He was a Korean War Veteran, member of the Gerald O'Neil American Legion Post #1683 and a former member of the Leonardo DaVinci Lodge. Joe was a hard worker and was a man who rarely complained. He enjoyed old classic movies and tv shows, spending time with his family and his beloved partner of almost 22 years, Marie. Joe loved dining out and playing Bocce in East Greenbush. Father of Theresa (Peter) Brown and Jackie (John) Leonard; grandfather of Tara Campbell, Jason and Jared Brown and Tanner Leonard; great-grandfather of Bailey and Sean Campbell; loving companion of Marie Marlow; and brother of the late William Santore, Julie Bruso, Selvo Santore, Sarah Lombardi, Vera Bonacquisti and Raymond Santore. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff at the V.A. Hospital and also thank you to the Rensselaer DPW for always looking out for our dad. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Contributions in Joe's memory may be made to CoNCERNS-U, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019