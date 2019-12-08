Santore, Joseph J. RENSSELAER Joseph J. Santore, age 88, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Albany Stratton V.A. Medical Center after a brief illness. Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff at the V.A. Hospital and also thank you to the Rensselaer DPW for always looking out for our dad. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Contributions in Joe's memory may be made to CoNCERNS-U, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019