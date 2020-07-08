Walkuski, Joseph J. GLENVILLE Joseph J. Walkuski, 95, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Stamford, Conn., he was the son of the late John and Bertha Sosnowski Walkuski. Joseph graduated from Stamford High School and went on to obtain two bachelor's degrees from the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute in electrical and mechanical engineering. He proudly defended his country in the Navy for eight years, with active duty from 1951-1953. Joseph married his beloved wife, Stella Olkoski Walkuski, on September 21, 1946. Together they shared 70 years, prior to her passing in 2016. He worked for several companies over the years such as American Cyanamid, Electronic Controls, CONDEC Corporation, ultimately, being the founder and president of Applied Welding and Mechanical Supply, Inc. in Latham. He was a parishioner of the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Stamford, as well as a longtime communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville, where he taught religious education for 36 years! Joseph enjoyed fishing, golfing, boating, camping and keeping up with the stock market. Above all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family. In addition to his parents and wife Stella, Joseph was predeceased by his grandson Scott M. Hayes; son-in-law Scott W. Hayes; and sisters, Helen Ogden and Sister Mary Rosamund. Left to cherish Joseph's memory are his children, Mary Ann Hagan, Constance Smith (Robert), Joan Hayes, Joseph Walkuski (Cameron) and Matthew Walkuski; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 5-8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd, Glenville. Masks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Burial will take place on Saturday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Darien, Conn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be made to the Church of the Immaculate Conception (Faith Formation) or Alplaus Fire Department, 309 Alplaus Ave., Alplaus, NY, 12008. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com