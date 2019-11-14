|
|
Berdar, Joseph John COHOES Joseph John Berdar, "Poppy Joe," died suddenly on November 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born on January 3, 1929, he was a lifelong resident of Cohoes. He was fondly referred to as Poppy Joe by all who knew him. He was one of five children born to the late Anthony and Sophie Rubinski Berdar. He was predeceased by his siblings, Anthony, Clara and Constance. He was married to the late Rita Gierka Berdar in 1948 and enjoyed 48 years of love, marriage and casinos together. Joseph is survived by his sister, Sister Cecilia Berdar CR; and brother-in-law, Eugene Gierka. Joseph was a loving father to five children, Gail (Andrew) Fusco of Pompano Beach, Fla., Paula (John) Colozza of Cohoes, David (Nel) Berdar of Waterford, Janet (Nancy) Berdar of Queensbury and Daniel (Kristen) Berdar of Clifton Park. Also survived by grandchildren, Kristen Britt, Amy Fonda, Katelyn, Ryann, Lauren, Jessica, Daniel and Jason Berdar; and four great-grandchildren, Dawson and Carley Britt, Hayley and Jordan Fonda. Joseph was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy. He owned and operated Berdar's Auto Service a family business for over 50 years, retiring in 1998. He was ahead of his time in electronic auto engine diasgnostics, "little bad, all bad, same price." He was a lifelong member of Saint Michael's Church in Cohoes and the oldest member of the Marconi Social Club. He loved the outdoors, riding his tractor, mowing his lawn, tending to his flowers and displayed a passion for splitting wood. He loved all of nature and fed the squirrels and birds daily. He also loved boating, campfires and especially spending time with family. He was the consummate good neighbor and served as the Home Depot for all who needed to borrow anything. Joseph touched the lives of many with his smiles and invitation to embrace his friendship; call me Poppy. He maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end. The family would like to give a special thanks to Donald McLaughlin, Laurie Fregeau and all the caregivers that comforted him. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes. Calling hours are from 4-6 p.m. in St. Michael's Church prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph Berdar's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019