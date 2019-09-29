|
|
Lane, Joseph Kevin HALFMOON Joseph Kevin Lane, 42 of Clifton Park, died on September 24, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 22, 1976, and was the beloved husband of Heather M. (Bosela) Lane, whom he married on December 2, 2011. He was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1995, and Clarkson University, class of 1999, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in management of information systems. Joseph was a financial systems manager for Commerce Hub in Albany for eight years where he was a hard-working and dependable co-worker. He was also working towards his MBA at SUNY Albany and would have graduated this coming May. Survivors, in addition to his beloved wife Heather, include his parents, Regina Tavolacci (Less) Laska of St. Augustine, Fla., and Bert Lane (and his longtime companion Linda Stults) of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. He was the devoted father of Ryan Joseph Lane, age six, and Ashley Elizabeth Lane, age four; brother of James (Lara) Lane of Needham, Mass.; maternal grandson of Marian Tavolacci; son-in-law of John and Mary Bosela of Wilton; and brother-in-law of Lauren (Bosela) and Joseph Hammer. He is also survived by his four nieces, Olivia, Lilly, Lorelei and Leighton; his nephew Dillon, and his many godchildren. Joseph was a loving husband and devoted father. He had a very special bond with his children and spent a lot of time with them. They enjoyed building Legos together, taking care of the family vegetable garden and going on fast amusement park rides. He loved his parents, brother, and grandmother with all his heart. He was always willing to drop everything to help out any family members and friends that needed him. Joseph loved being around others and as a result, acquired many close friends throughout high school, college and beyond. He also treasured his yearly trip to Raquette Lake with his lifelong friends. We will miss his presence, selflessness, sense of humor and his beautiful smile most of all. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan and Ashley Lane College Fund in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019