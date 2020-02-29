Kowalewski, Joseph COLONIE Joseph Kowalewski, 84, passed away on February 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor Kowalewski. Joe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pat Kowalewski. After high school, Joe served in the United States Marines for 12 years. He then returned to serve in the United States Army where he retired. Joe had over 20 years of military service. He was a licensed electrician and was a former town justice. He also operated a part-time tax business. Joe built a camp at Great Sacandaga where he spent many enjoyable years. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his children, Joseph, Linda (Warren), John (Erin), Courtney, and Melanie (Keith). He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joe will also be remembered by his mother-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families. Joe was predeceased by his sister Mary; and a young daughter and two infant grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 2, from 1-4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 29, 2020