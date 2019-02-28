Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Krajchik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Krajchik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Krajchik Obituary
Krajchik, Joseph COHOES Joseph Krajchik, 69, died on February 11, 2019. Born in Cohoes, he was son of the late Joseph and Barbara Szeved Krajchik. He enjoyed working on small engines and was very active with local veterans organizations lending a helping hand where ever he could. He was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish in Cohoes. Survivors include his sister Barbara Krajchik; and his dear friends, Chad and Corey LaBello and Paul and Lisa Higgett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral services on Friday at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. There are no calling hours.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marra Funeral Home
Download Now