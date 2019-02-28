|
Krajchik, Joseph COHOES Joseph Krajchik, 69, died on February 11, 2019. Born in Cohoes, he was son of the late Joseph and Barbara Szeved Krajchik. He enjoyed working on small engines and was very active with local veterans organizations lending a helping hand where ever he could. He was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish in Cohoes. Survivors include his sister Barbara Krajchik; and his dear friends, Chad and Corey LaBello and Paul and Lisa Higgett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral services on Friday at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. There are no calling hours.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019