May the love of friends and Family carry you through your grief. Joes smile & carefree attitude will be missed!
With love,
Sherry & Dan Fitzgerald
& Family
DeMento, Joseph L. ROTTERDAM Joseph L. DeMento, 54, died suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy after being stricken ill while at work. He was the beloved husband of Christine Stigberg DeMento; devoted father of Rocco Joseph and Amelia Rose DeMento; dear brother of James DeMento, John (Christine) DeMento and Mary (Earl) Wilmot. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Maureen Pitcher DeMento. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, and because Joe was always looking out for others, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Joe. "Life is good" Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 25, 2020.