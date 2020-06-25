Joseph L. DeMento
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeMento, Joseph L. ROTTERDAM Joseph L. DeMento, 54, died suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy after being stricken ill while at work. He was the beloved husband of Christine Stigberg DeMento; devoted father of Rocco Joseph and Amelia Rose DeMento; dear brother of James DeMento, John (Christine) DeMento and Mary (Earl) Wilmot. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Maureen Pitcher DeMento. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, and because Joe was always looking out for others, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Joe. "Life is good" Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
June 24, 2020
May the love of friends and Family carry you through your grief. Joes smile & carefree attitude will be missed!
With love,
Sherry & Dan Fitzgerald
& Family
Sherry Fitzgerald
Family
June 24, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Joe's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Paul & Michaele Beyer
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
Condolences to John and DeMento family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Michael & Lori Lucero
June 24, 2020
May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. My most sincere condolences.
Kimberly Miller
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Joe was an amazing person who leaves behind a beautiful family. Sending you all hugs and lots of prayers.
Catherine Castro
Friend
June 24, 2020
May God give you all the strength you need to get through this time of sorrow. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
The DelBrocco Family
Friend
June 24, 2020
Christina and family We were deeply saddened to hear of Joes passing he was so passionate about life. Always with a contagious smile. Joe will be in our hearts and memories forever. Camp will never be the same
Deb and Sully
Friend
June 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Joe will be missed deeply. Love and prayers to you all.
Ed and Kathy buffalobilz harbor
Friend
June 24, 2020
Words will not wipe away your tears and hugs may not ease the pain, but hold onto your memories and forever they will remain.....Our Deepest Sympathy, Pitcher/Sullivan Cousins.
Haydee Sullivan
Family
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marlene & Scott Broderick
June 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Rest In Peace Joe! Love you! Kathie
Kathie Savaria
Family
June 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Rest In Peace Brother.
Charlie Lamphear
Friend
June 24, 2020
Growing up with Mary he was always around us making sure we werent getting ourselves in trouble teaching us life lessons about men and not to trust them lol. Always had a smile on his face and a kind word. To his entire family I send my love and prayers! Gone too soon RIP Joey
Carrie Fusco
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved