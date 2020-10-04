1/
Joseph L. Dunn
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUNN Joseph L. July 13, 1960 August 10, 2020 Recently, we lost our dear Joe "Joey" and as his family, we are profoundly overwhelmed by the tremendous support - both in person and virtually. We are forever grateful to so many people in the community, many of whom did not know our family, but nevertheless graciously came forward and provided us great care, comfort, and advice while managing through this horrific and unexpected loss. We deeply thank: Sergeant Daniel Braden of the Coeymans Police Department Rotterdam Police Department Rotterdam Fire Department Schenectady Police Department Town of Coeymans Police Department New York State Police Amsterdam Police Fulton County Sheriff's Office Chatham Police Department East Greenbush Police Department Menands Police Department, especially John Favata N.Y.S. Dept. of Corrections and Community Supervision, especially Eric Cichy and Dan Munafo Bethlehem Police Officers Union Jay West and Correctional Peace Officers Foundation, Inc. N.Y.S. Corrections Emerald Society Pipe Band Albany Medical Center LifeNet Air Medical Transport Services Syracuse Upstate Medical University The Outer Drive neighbors, especially, Joe and Lisa Danowski, Sarah Ambrosino, and Daniel Vaughan Father Dominic Isopo of St. Luke's Church Father Richard Carlino David and Doreen of the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home and any others we may have unintentionally left out. May God Bless and Watch Over All of You, Maura and Gregory Zannitto Peter, Gregory (Michael), Mary, Margaret and Charles Zannitto


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved