Marra, Joseph L. Sr. COHOES Joseph L. Marra Sr., 84, died August 4, 2019. Born in Cohoes and a life long resident he was son of the late Paul L. Marra Sr. and Ida Lawson Marra. He was husband of the late M. Faustine Ballard Marra who died in 2016. He graduated from Cohoes High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He had been employed at Ford Motor Co. in Green Island from 1964 until their closing in 1988 and later worked at Albany Park and Fly. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and NASCAR. He was father of Mark J. Marra, Anthony J. Marra and the late Joseph L. Marra Jr.; brother of the late Paul L. Marra Jr.; grandfather of Justin M. Marra, Mandi L.Marra and Jessie P. Marra. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Marra Funeral Home Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery Waterford. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019