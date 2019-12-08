Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pasinella, Joseph L. Sr. TROY Joseph L. Pasinella Sr., 85 of Troy, passed into eternal rest at The Van Rensselaer Manor on December 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Troy and was the son of the late Albert and Jennie Merola Pasinella; and the former husband of Anne Lombardo Rymanowski. Joe was a graduate of C.C.H.S. in Troy and worked at the family business at Manory's. Paul's and Mario's restaurants. Joe was an outstanding athlete at C.C.H.S. and was inducted into the C.C.H.S. Hall of Fame. While living at The Manor he was known as the Mayor, the Godfather and he worked in the Gift Shop and was treasurer of the Resident Council. Joe is survived by his children, Jennie Julian (Mike), Angela Sunkes (Tom), Joanne McDermott (the late Bob), Tina DeBonis (Michael), Carol Donnelly (the late Jimmy), Joseph L. Pasinella Jr. (Lois) and Alicia O'Bomsawin (the late John). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Joe was the brother of Tina Pasinella, Caroline (Richie) Driscoll, Dominic (Carol) Pasinella and Anna Rose Gross (Tony). Joe was predeceased by his brother Anthony. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Beverly Pasinella. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciations to the wonderful staff of The Van Rensselaer Manor who were so genuinely caring to Joe. The funeral service for Joe will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the activities department in care of The Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180.







Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019

