Reddix, Joseph L. EAST GREENBUSH Joseph L. Reddix, 81, was called to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019. He transitioned peacefully at home. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 61 years, Mildred McGill Reddix; children, Joseph, Evearn Broughton of Gautier, Miss., Carolyn Spencer of Shubuta, Miss., Tom of Ravena, Jasper (Frances), Christine Reddix and Ernestine (Steve) Landy all of Albany; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and brother and sister Henry Bloxton and Mary James of Mobile, Ala. He was predeceased by his daughter Linda; and brother Jerry Bloxton. The funeral service will be on October 17, at 11 a.m. in Greater St. John's Church, 74 Fourth St., Albany with viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment, Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019